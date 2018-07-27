Children are 'not automatically entitled' to parents' social housing

Children of parents living in social housing do not have an automatic right to continue in this accommodation in the event of their parents’ death, heard Cashel Tipperary Municipal District.

Cllr Martin Browne said he knew one man who was waiting nine months for works to be done on his Council house.

The man has to go to his son’s and daughter’s houses to shower, but although it’s “small money to put in,” he’s waiting “eight or nine months at this stage.”

“Any Council house user should not have to go to another house to shower,” said Cllr Browne.

Cllr Denis Leahy inquired as to succession rights concerning the families and children of current Council householders. Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) is a form of social housing support provided by all local authorities. Under HAP, local authorities can provide housing assistance to households with a long-term housing need, including many long-term Rent Supplement recipients.

However, the necessity to go to the private market for housing, means tenants do not have their rights protected, maintained Cllr Leahy. “What rights do older tenants have?”

Rent supplements were introduced as a short-term measure in 1977, and the government later decided to replace these.

“People who want to have a home, they want security for their home and their children,” said Cllr Leahy. This is “not evident” in the HAP scheme. One woman he knows “wants a home, and succession rights for her family.”

Some 600 people in this area are housing applicants, with about 50% of them in receipt of social welfare. HAP still forms a “central plank of housing policy” said a housing official. “Everybody wants a Council house in Tipperary. That person is being considered for a vacancy,” the official told Cllr Leahy. “She supposes she is being left out,” said Cllr Leahy.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said some people prefer to stay in HAP, than go into Council housing.

“They have no succession rights. She has a 17-year-old child. If she dies in the morning, he is out on the road,” said Cllr Leahy.

There is no immediate succession rights for any tenant, responded a housing official, and there is a “very limited succession policy.” Children are not automatically entitled to the social housing of their parents if their parents die, heard Councillors.