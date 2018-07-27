Major drive to promote tourism in the Premier County - Cashel Tipperary Municipal District

Major efforts are underway to promote Tipperary town and the Glen of Aherlow, heard the July meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald proposed that “every effort be made by this Council to promote tourism to Tipperary town and immediate local areas.”

Management responded: “Tipperary tourism is the county tourism organisation and brand that promotes all attraction, activities, and destinations across the County; Tipperary town and immediate local areas included. In recent weeks the Tourism Development Officer, Marie Phelan, met with two tourism providers in Tipperary town in relation to developing the tourism product in the area and improving the visitor experience.

Two members of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Ireland’s Ancient East Team’ also visited Tipperary town with the Tourism Development Officer in June. Tipperary Tourism continues to promote the area and recently completed a suite of walking videos which profile the Glen of Aherlow and the vast array of of walking trails available in the area.

“New imagery of the area has recently been taken which will be made available to all tourism providers across the county to use in their own promotions. The walking, horse riding, golfing, genealogy, and arts products in the town and greater area are profiled in the ‘Time to Discover Tipperary’ promotional brochure which was recently delivered to 60,000 houses in the greater Dublin area targeting the ‘Connected Family’ market. A further 20,000 were distributed within county Tipperary and at tourist information offices in neighbouring counties.

Tipperary town and the immediate local area has also been profiled through both Tipperary Tourism and Munster Vales digital marketing campaigns on social media including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This included particular focus on providers such as the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Vera Milkas Chocolate Modelling, Prime 74 Restaurant, Aherlow House Hotel and Aherlow Fáilte. All tourism providers in the area are profiled on www.tipperary.com and were given the opportunity to attend Holiday World, Ireland’s biggest travel and tourism consumer fair. RTE’s Nationwide programme filmed a ‘Munster Vales’ themed episode in Aherlow and Mitchelstown Caves in May 2018, this had over 301,000 viewers.

Furthermore, three travel writers have stayed in Aherlow on familiarisation trips in recent months, the Irish Examiner, Senior Times, and TBEX travel bloggers, who produced articles with positive reviews both online and in print.

“Two tourism focused training days were provided to tourism providers at the Tipperary Excel Centre focusing on social media marketing and the new GDPR regulations. Tipperary Tourism and Munster Vales will continue to promote Tipperary Town and the immediate local areas going forward.”