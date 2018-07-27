Free wi-fi, & new footpaths for Tipperary town

Cllr Denis Leahy requested that money be made available to carry out repairs to the roof of Tipperary town Courthouse.

The District is dealing with an architect and it “will go out to tender,” said an official. Cllr Leahy also welcomed the announcement that free wi-fi will be made available in the middle of Tipperary town. “I’m delighted to hear that coming,” said Cllr Leahy.

Additionally, there will be a footpath on the Rosanna Road, linking the schools, and connecting Rossmore village to the town. Senior Engineer Mr Aidan Finn said they had agreed terms with the landowners, and work will start there soon. This will be hugely beneficial to what is “quite unsafe” there at the moment, said Mr Finn.