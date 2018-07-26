Attractive Hair Salon available for rent in Gorthanhoe

Are you a Hair Stylist? Would you like to run your own business?

If so, don't miss out on this great opportunity to rent a modern hair salon in Gortnahoe available from September 1st.

This salon is well located and gives you the opportunity to reach customers from the village and also surrounding towns and villages including Thurles, Two Mile Borris, Urlingford, and the city of Kilkenny.

This hair salon comes equipped to include four work stations and a nail station to suit your clients needs.

The attractive property also comes with a canteen space and a storage room. There is ample car parking spaces outside the property and the building is also wheelchair accessible.

Rent for this property is agreeable so don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity and call Martin on 056 8834288.