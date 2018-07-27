Final link in Nenagh’s Bord Gais pipe project

The final link in Nenagh's €17m water, waste water and natural gas pipe project is the completion of the scheme at Tyone and Nenagh railway station, Nenagh MDC councillors were told at their July meeting.

District engineer Peter Fee said it had been planned to complete the work before the end of July, but due to Irish Rail holidays, it would now be completed in August.

He said the work will take between four and six weeks and because it will be off-road, will have no impact on traffic.