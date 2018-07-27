No funding for Kilcommon roads

Tipperary County Council is aware of the condition of the road surface in Kilcommon village, but there is no plan to include its resurfacing this year, Cllr Mattie Ryan was told at Nenagh Municipal District Council.

The Fianna Fail councillor had tabled a motion at the MDC for the work to be done but was told it will be considered in the council's next three-year roads programme.

"It's in a bad state," said Cllr Ryan. "I'm a trier and God loves a trier. I suppose I knew that was the answer I would get."