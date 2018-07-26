Feral cats 'out of control' in Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Cllr Martin Browne called attention to the state of the footpaths in Cashel, at this month's Cashel Tipperary Municipal District meeting.

The footpaths are being brushed, but not fully cleaned and washed. Cllr Browne also inquired as to whether Rockview Estate, on the Deerpark Road in Cashel, could be taken in charge.

He had received a lot of calls regarding installing speed ramps in the estate, and called for dog litter bins to be made available in Cashel. “What’s our policy on feral cats,” asked Cllr Browne. The problem is “getting out of control.”

He was told this is a responsibility of the Environment Section of Tipperary Co. Council.

Cashel Coach Park will also be completed “fairly shortly” and the Cahir Road footpaths are completed. A pedestrian crossing will be put in in the coming weeks, said Senior Engineer Mr Aidan Finn.

The Lower Gate development will be subject to a Part VIII public consultation at the end of this year.