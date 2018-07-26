Murder mystery fundraiser for Irish Alzheimer Society in Dansies pub, Rosegreen, Co. Tipperary

On June 15th last the big question in Rosegreen was “Who dunnit in Dansies”.

A big mystery surrounded who carried out a shocking “murder” in the local pub. Much to the relief of those who attended, the deceased didn’t stay dead for too long as she made a shrieking return later in the night as a frightful ghost. Far more frightening on the night was probably the appearance of a Kilkenny Hurler, a glass wielding angry woman and a very inappropriately named doctor.

After the murder, the suspects were interviewed by two detectives who did what they could to draw out the story of who killed the sweet, innocent wife of a local businessman. As the story unravelled, those who attended were given opportunities to privately guess who might have been the culprit. Could it have been the local Garda, the very youthful priest or even the victim’s best friend. As the night drew on, the very quiet, but jealous Ms. Love was clearly identified as the murderer.

The reason behind this fun night was to obtain funds for the Irish Alzheimer Society Le Cairde Day Care Centre in Clonmel that caters to the needs of the people in South Tipperary. Currently there are almost 55,000 people living with dementia in Ireland. 4,000 of these people are under 64 and are classified as having younger onset dementia. It is estimated that the number of people living with dementia will rise to 154,157 by 2046 due to population ageing. Approximately 4,000 cases of dementia are identified in Ireland each year. There are approximately 50,000 family carers caring for someone with dementia. For each person diagnosed with dementia there at least three family members directly affected.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland works across the country in the heart of local communities providing dementia specific services and supports.

They advocate for the rights and needs of all people living with dementia and their carers. Our vision is an Ireland where no one goes through dementia alone and where policies and services respond to the appropriate people and especially at the times they need support.

The services that are available in Tipperary are Home Care, Support Groups, and La Cairdre Day Care Centre Services which is located in Glenconnor in Clonmel. It is open five days per week from 10am to 4pm. This Day Care Centre has received the benefits of the Murder Mystery in Dansies which amounted to €3,580. If you would like further information on the services available, please contact 052 6176775.

The organising Committee would like to thank the very generous sponsors and everybody that supported or helped in any way to make this fundraiser a huge success. Congratulations to Marisa Costello who was the overall winner on the night in a thrilling tie-breaker. The first prize of a 2 night stay with evening meal in the Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise was generously donated by the General Manager, Darren Harding.