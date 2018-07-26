Best wishes to Eibhlin Ryan in International Miss Macra Festival

Eibhlin Ryan of Dundrum Macra is set to represent South Tipperary in this year’s International Miss Macra Festival.

The festival will take place over the August bank holiday weekend from Friday, 3rd August to Monday, 6th August 2018.

Some 24 contestants representing 20 counties will travel to Tipperary to compete for the honour of being crowned International Miss Macra 2018, following on in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Lynsay Hawkes of Tyrone. Various fun activities will be taking place over a jam-packed weekend where supporters are always welcome!

On Friday, a Charity Night will be held in Coffey’s of Stouke, Rossmore with all door proceeds being donated to charity. On Saturday, the contestant will take to the stage in The Dome, Semple Stadium to be interviewed by Spin South-West DJ Valerie Wheeler followed by music from ‘The Waxies’ and DJ. On Sunday, a gala banquet will be held in the magnificent Anner Hotel, Thurles followed by music from ‘Silver Dollar’ and DJ and crowning of International Miss Macra 2018. Eibhlin, a native of Lisheendarby, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, is currently working as a customer service product specialist with Abtran. Eibhlin has been the Dundrum Macra PRO for 2013-2014 and for 2015-2016. She is also currently the vice-PRO for South Tipperary Macra. The International Miss Macra Festival 2018 committee would like to wish Eibhlin the very best of luck with the weekends festivities! If you would like to support Eibhlin over the weekend, please check our website (www.missmacra.com), Facebook (Miss Macra Festival) or contact us via e-mail (missmacra@gmail.com) for ticket info!