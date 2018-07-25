Overseas buyer with equestrian interests buys Tipperary stud for €1.83m

A fine Georgian residence in Tipperary with a compact Stud Yard on c. 91 acres has sold for €1.83m.

In a crowded Auction Room Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents opened the bidding for Landscape Stud at €1m and it quickly went to €1.65m, at which stage it was put on the market and was sold for €1.83m to an overseas buyer with equestrian interests.

There were 3 disappointed underbidders all from overseas with 2 having an equestrian interest.

This wonderful property on the Tipperary/Waterford border, was the property of the late Phonsie O’Brien. Landscape Stud includes a fine Georgian residence (c. 4,500 sq.ft.) with compact stud yard, 14 boxes, staff flat and ancillary facilities on c. 91 Acres in a wonderful mature setting overlooking the River Suir.

Paddy Jordan commented that all were very satisfied with the price achieved on the day.