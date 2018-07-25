New paths & cycleways for Cashel & Tipperary town - Municipal District

Plans are in train for new paths and cycleways around Cashel and Tipperary town, heard this month's Tipperary Cashel Municipal District.

A walkway from the Rock of Cashel, through the Cashel Palace car park, and on to the back of the Cashel Courthouse, and into Main Street, will complete a walkway for locals and tourists alike which has the potential to transform the town.

Senior Engineer Mr Aidan Finn said there is huge interest in the River Ara in Tipperary town, and plans are being presented to develop a walkway along the river to a local school, for their approval. It’s understood the school is pre-disposed towards the plans, given their educational benefit. A route will link an Aherlow Greenway to Tipperary town, running through local Coillte forests and farmland, up to the Christ the King monument. A new traffic management plan is also being proposed for Cashel, examining all aspects of traffic in the heritage town.