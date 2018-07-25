Templemore man showed 'outrageous cheek & audacity' to threaten Garda - Judge

A Templemore man who told a Garda to “f**k off” was ordered to be assessed for his suitability to undergo community service at Thurles District Court.

Judge Conal Gibbons heard that Garda William Lynch was called to a disturbance in Ballyheen, Templemore, on June 19, 2017. Garda Lynch met with two young people, aged 15 and 16, and took them away from the scene at their request. While doing so, he was approached by Johnny McInerney, of 6 Ballyheen, Templemore.

McInerney became abusive and aggressive and “threatened me with violence,” said Garda Lynch. McInerney was directed to leave the scene and he complied.

Judge Gibbons heard that McInerney was sitting in a parked car, just down the road, before he intervened. One of the young persons had been in an altercation with McInerney’s friend. “He was sitting in the car, watching,” said Judge Gibbons. “He came over to you.”

“Yes,” said Garda Lynch. “He told me to f**k off, and ‘I will break your face’”.

“Big words from a small man,” said Judge Gibbons.

McInerney was charged with being threatening and abusive. He has 10 previous convictions, including for entering a building with an intent to commit an offence, unlawful possession of drugs, handling stolen property, and burglary. “A chequered career,” said Judge Gibbons.

Solicitor Mr Colin Morrissey said McInerney resides in close proximity to where the incident occurred.

McInerney was not involved in an altercation with the young people, but “foolishly” became involved afterwards. “It was extremely foolish. He has since apologised,” said Mr Morrissey.

McInerney has not come to the attention of the Gardaí for over two years. McInerney is “holding his hands up. There’s no disguising that what he said to Gardaí was extremely serious,” said Mr Morrissey. “He has seen the error of his ways.” McInerney lives with his father, and has three siblings.

Judge Gibbons said McInerney is lucky to live in Ireland. “I know places where if he said that to a police officer, he would be in serious difficulty.”

McInerney showed “outrageous cheek and audacity,” to go up to and interfere with a Garda during the course of his duties. “It takes some brass neck,” said the Judge. McInerney showed a “completely misguided loyalty to his friend,” said Mr Morrissey. “His obligation is to assist the Gardaí,” said Judge Gibbons. The Gardaí are “professionals” who have become “inured to this kind of rubbish.” “They are able to put up with it due to their training. They are there to protect the community.”

McInerney had the “cheek and audacity” to threaten a member of An Garda Síochána. “He is in difficulty with me,” said the Judge, who said he was considering a custodial sentence.

“I have to strike a balance between you and civil society, and my inclination is take your freedom,” the Judge told McInerney. “I have not met any people in my life who would go up to a Garda and say what you said.” McInerney was a “know all”, a “Mr big shot”, and a “tough man.”

In times past, monks would reflect in a monastery cell on their own. Prisoners are now kept in cells more comfortable than the cells the monks used to go to, said Judge Gibbons.

“I’d ask you not to deprive him of his liberty,” said Mr Morrissey. Three months jail is the maximum penalty for this type of offence.

“Your client has too much time on his hands,” Judge Gibbons told Mr Morrissey. Judge Gibbons convicted Mr McInerney of the offence, and adjourned the case to July 24th for confirmation of McInerney’s suitability to undergo 200 hours of community service in lieu of 2 months prison.