Breaking: Tipperary County Council spending up to €200,000 on roads on some days during the summer months

Tipperary County Council has been spending up to €200,000 on some days during the summer in order to get up to speed with the roadworks programme running right across the county.

However, the extraordinary temperatures experienced during the summer so far has made life very difficult for workers, with some projects beginning at 6:00am in order to beat the road temperatures which have topped 50 degrees centigrade in some places.

And, though the cost of bringing all roads in the county up to an acceptable standard has been placed at €196million, the local authority has the capacity to undertake much more work, provided the monies are allocated from government and the TII, the County Council says.

Tipperary, being a predominantly rural county covers an area of 4,305 square kilometres and is the sixth largest county in Ireland, based on size, and the twelfth largest based on population. According to Census 2016, the population of Tipperary has risen from 158,754 in 2011 to 159,533 in 2016.

Tipperary County Council, which was established in 2014 under the Local Government Reform Act 2014 is the local government authority for the county and as Roads Authority, the Council is responsible for 5,703 km of road network excluding motorways, of which 5,493 km is made up of regional and local roads. The figure including motorways is 5,822 km. Administratively, there are 5 Municipal Districts in Tipperary: Carrick-on-Suir; Cashel/Tipperary; Clonmel; Nenagh; and Templemore/Thurles.

Maintaining and improving the existing road network is a significant challenge, particularly in recent years as grant funding is limited. Although the level of grant funding is limited, the Council has maintained the level of own resources funding which currently stands at over €8m.

For 2018, the grant allocations notified from central government/Transport Infrastructure Ireland is :National Roads - €13,061,891: Regional & Local Road - €21,073,750.

The main improvement works are carried out during the summer months when road temperatures are normally suitable for such works. This year has been particularly challenging with weather extremes such as Storm Emma in the earlier part of the year and very high road temperatures in recent weeks. For example, road temperatures were recorded in excess of 50 degrees centigrade in some areas and this resulted in the softening of the road binder. In these circumstances, it is very difficult to carry out successful surface dressing and to overcome this, works had to be commenced in very early morning, circa 6:00 am when road temperatures were not as high.

The main expenditure on road works occurs in the month of July and on some days this expenditure can be circa €200,000 per day.

This year’s programme includes for the surface dressing of 95km of roadway and the strengthening of 138km of roadway across the 5 Municipal Districts. In overall terms, this represents approximately 4% of the total road network.

According to the Senior Engineer in the Roads Department, Mr Michael Hayes “All the roads in Tipperary have been surveyed over the last number of years and based on these surveys there is a backlog cost of €196m to bring the roads up to a very good standard. The capacity exists within Tipperary County Council to carry out a significantly greater programme of works but obviously that is dependent on the level of funding received from central government”.

It is also worth noting that the Council administers a number of schemes aimed at improving local roads, such as the Community Involvement Scheme (public tertiary roads), and the Local Improvement Scheme (non-public roads). Both schemes require that a local contribution be paid before works can be carried out.

A number of submissions were also made to the Department of Rural & Community Development under the CLAR scheme under Measure 1 (support for schools – community safety measures).