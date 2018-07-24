Laois personal trainer, Emmet Quinlan to open new gym

EQ Strength & Conditioning is set to open its first state of the art gym in Roscrea later this month.

The opening marks an auspicious new chapter in the career of Borris-in-Ossory personal trainer Emmet Quinlan who, at the age of 24, has established a strength and conditioning business which now numbers a large range of clients.

These range from boxers to World, National and Provincial champion Irish dancers to the Cistercian College rugby Senior and Junior Schools Cup team, and to numerous senior GAA teams including Camross, Roscrea and Shinrone.

Experience

Emmet's experience has been gained at the coalface of body building, and he recently completed in his first body building exhibition in Waterford.

His interest in sport began at an early age and was nurtured on the GAA pitch of his home club of Borris/Kilcotton, with which he won county titles at U/12, U/14, U/16 and minor level.

It was during this formative period that he took up boxing, and here he also made his mark, winning three county titles and competing in the IABA Leinster and Irish Championships.

Stepping away from boxing, Emmet started lifting weights and his focus increasingly turned to training and nutrition. He enrolled in a Level 5 Qualification in Sports and Recreation in Portlaoise College.

His qualifications now include a B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Sports Strength & Conditioning – (1.1 First Class Honour); B.Sc. Degree in Sports Strength & Conditioning –(Distinction); ITEC Certified Personal Trainer & Gym Instructor; Holder of a Certificate of Excellence in the field of Functional Movement Screening Certified by Dr. Liam Hennessy; Level 5 Qualification in Sports & Recreation; and a Qualified First Aider.

He is currently studying a Level 1 in Precision Nutrition.

Set up in April 2016, EQ Strength & Conditioning originated from interest in Emmet's social media accounts and posts on Training and Nutrition. Out of this came eqstrengthandconditioning.com

Personal training sessions were offered in a studio at his home in Borris, but high demand led to the need to expand, and Emmet took the decision to set up a new gym.

"I had a solid base but I needed a bigger premises.

"In the new gym in Roscrea, I will be able to offer more packages. I will be offering personal training (one to one, one to two) and semi private training (groups of 3 to 6). I will also cater for teams. There will also be class based memberships for groups

"It will not be your typical open gym. I will be doing all the coaching. There will be a set timetable. It will be personal and exclusive training," says Emmet.

The EQ Strength & Conditioning gym will cater for everybody from the complete beginner to the elite level athlete.

The gym will open in Ashbury Industrial Estate in Roscrea next Monday, July 30. An official opening launch will take place on Saturday, August 25 at 12 noon.