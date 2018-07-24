Tipperary's Hannah Crosse wins Most Stylish Lady prize at Curragh Racecourse worth over €10,000

Tipperary fashionista Hannah Crosse has been named Boodles Most Stylish Lady at the Darley Irish Oaks Day at the Curragh Racecourse.

Hannah Crosse from Kilfeacle won the Boodles Most Stylish Lady prize in association with Powerscourt Hotel, Resort and Spa and evoke.ie on Saturday, July 21st.

Showing her support for local Irish designers, Hannah wore a dress by Tina Griffin Designs from Killorglin, County Kerry, saying: "I chose the sage green coloured silk fabric and Tina came up with the design. I really love the fabric, fit and all the button detailing." She paired the look with a blush pink 'Ashley' hat by Carol Kennelly Millinery, both shoes and bag were LK Bennett.

Hannah's inspiration was based on traditional race day elegance; "Personally I like simple, classic looks and that is why I chose Tina Griffin Designs, she even designed my bridesmaid dresses for my wedding.”

Pic: Hannah Crosse, pictured middle, of runners up Ann-Marie Corbett and Liz Maher

The stylish ensemble didn't go unnoticed by judges Sybil Mulcahy, Evoke.ie and Kate Harrington, leading Hannah to win the prize from Boodles & Powerscourt Hotel & Spa, worth in excess of €10,000.

Hannah was engaged at Powerscourt Hotel, Resort & Spa four years ago, meaning the win has an even more sentimental edge, "I was very lucky to have got engaged at Powerscourt Hotel, Resort & Spa. It is a fabulous hotel and I am really looking forward to be going back with my husband Charles for the full VIP treatment."

The two runners up Ann-Marie Corbett from Mitchelstown and Liz Maher from Carlow also received a luxury overnight stay for two in Powerscourt Hotel, Resort & Spa including breakfast in SIKA overlooking the Sugar Loaf Mountain and fabulous goody bags from both Boodles and evoke.ie.

The fashion competition was part of the Darley Irish Oaks Day at the Curragh Racecourse and was a wonderful occasion for both racing and fashion fans as one of the most glamorous race days in the Irish racing calendar.