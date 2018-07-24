Huge success for Roscrea Horse & Pony Racing Festival/Family Fun Day

Organisers of this year's Roscrea Horse and Pony Racing Festival/Family Fun Day on Sunday, say this year's festival exceeded all expectations and was the best ever.

“What can we say only wow, one of the best days at the Pony Racing so far and we hope you all really enjoyed the day as much as we did,” stated a spokesperson.

Huge respect to all the jockeys of the Donkey Derby and thank you to you all for your bravery and skills. “To your sponsors we just cannot thank you enough for what you do by doing this for the committee. The amount of fun this has brought everyone in the past few weeks is just fantastic and we all really enjoyed it.”

Shane Lee said the day just would not have been possible without the business people who supported us. “Massive thank you to you all and please shop local.

Thanks so much to the Maher & Comerford family for the use of a magnificent field again this year. We just cannot thank you enough.”

Special thanks to all who helped the committee including: Shane Ryan, Brian Brooks, Neil Conlon, Christy Behan, Killea Fun Day Committee, David Mitchell, Youth Centre, Dohertys Hardware, Martin Lynch, Jessica Monahan, Pat Lee, Calin Byrne, Ger Riordan, Donie Kealy, Martin Doherty, Glenn Loughnane, John Feehan, David Warren, Joe Warren, Marie Warren, Dean Pyne, Michael Cleary, Gavin Lee, Shauna Nolan, Gillian Pearson, Claire O Meara, Elaine Loughnane, Stephen, Gala, David Maher.

“The committee itself wants to thank our chairman the driving force behind it all, Shane Lee, for the amount of work this man has done to make this day the success it was! Plans are under way for next year!”