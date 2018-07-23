Katie Looby Garylawn celebrates her 100th birthday in Sacred Heart Nursing home

Katie Looby Garylawn of Crosspatrick celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday 22nd of July.

Family, friends, staff and residents gathered in the beautiful surroundings of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick on a sunny Sunday afternoon to mark the milestone.

Country and western singer, Lawrence Campion, kicked off the party.

Fr. Coyle, retired parish priest of Galmoy, read a congratulatory letter from President Michael D. Higgins before presenting Katie her centenarian bounty cheque.

Kay Finn, Director of Nursing, spoke fondly about Katie’s achievements throughout her long life.

Born in 1918, she has lived through remarkable times and loves sharing her memories with the staff and reminiscing with her friends. Katie continues to enjoy life to the full happily residing in her own locality. A competitive bingo player, she loves the morning exercise class with Orla, the Occupational Therapist. Katie also likes to relax in the garden observing the peaceful countryside.

She enjoys singing with Gerry, the Activity Co-ordinator, and sang her favourite song The Old Rustic Bridge for her party guests. Katie thanked everyone for coming and remarked that she had always wanted to reach 100 years of age. Katie advised that the secret to a long life is to take it easy - a lesson for us all. Congratulations to Katie on this wonderful achievement.