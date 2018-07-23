Cashel Scout Troop go fishing in Laois Angling Centre outside Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Last Saturday, July 21st, saw a group of 37 parents and Scouts from the Cashel Scout Troop travel to Laois Angling Centre outside Roscrea.

The Scouts were there as the guests of Cashel Golden Tipperary Anglers Association. The Scouts had contacted the angling club with a view to organising some casting lessons and the club was only too happy to oblige.

As club Chairman Derek Cagney explained, “The Cashel, Golden, Tipperary Anglers Association has been in existence since 1935 and over the past 83 years, generations of local people have had the opportunity to discover the sport of fishing and to enjoy the peace and beauty of the river Suir. We are always conscious as a club that we should try to preserve our traditions and introduce people, young and old, to fly fishing. We were delighted to have the chance to share some of our knowledge with such a large group of interested people.”

The fishing club members showed the Scouts how to rig up their fishing rods and gave instruction on how to cast. Pretty soon, the Scouts began to catch fish and there was huge excitement as trout after trout was landed. The parents and Scout leaders were all encouraged to have a go and there was some serious talent and ability shown.

Fishing was adjourned at one and everyone sat down together in the picnic area overlooking the mature woodlands and four large spring fed lakes that make up the fishery. The afternoon session saw the Scout group put their new found skills to use, as they once again, started to catch trout.

All too soon, it was time to go home but there was a sense that for many of those present, it was the first of many happy days spent fishing.

Cashel Golden Tipperary Anglers Association would urge anyone interested in trying fly fishing to get in contact with us through our Facebook page or simply by contacting one of our members. You might have fished as a child and want to return to it or you might have always fancied trying your hand at it. Whatever the reasons, we would be delighted to hear from you.