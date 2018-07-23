Tipperary deaths: Nenagh business world mourns death of Maura Walsh

The business world in Nenagh was this Monday mourning the passing of Maura Walsh, who, along with her family, ran the popular Walsh's stationery store on Kenyon Street.

Maura (nee O’Brien), Tyone, passed away on July 22 peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Rivervale Nursing Home.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paddy.

Her daughter, Helen, and her husband Martin Slatttery, ran the Railway Bar on Kenyon Street for a number of years.

Her death is deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine, Patricia and Helen (Slattery) sons Michael and Tom; son-in-law Martin; daughters-in-law Maeve and Sheila; grandchildren Tanya, Linda, Orla, Michael, Eimear, Mary and Patrick; great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Nenagh Daycare Centre.