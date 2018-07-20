Birr Air Display promises fun and excitement

This year’s Birr Air Display takes place on Monday 6th August at Birr Airfield. It has grown to be

Ireland’s largest regional Air Display with attendees coming from the four corners of Ireland to

experience a truly unique air display.



Now in its sixth year the air display has grown from a single aircraft display in its first year for the

pleasure of the flying club members to a large display with both international and Irish acts taking

part. Attendance has grown from 50 to people to 4000 people last year. It is a unique display where

the attendees have an opportunity to meet and talk with the pilots and see the planes up close on

the ground afterwards. This is the only air display in Ireland where this occurs.



The 2018 display is designed to be the most exciting yet with 2 Strikemaster Jet Fighters from the UK

taking part giving us our very own Top Gun experience in Birr. We have two other major display acts

coming from the UK on the day, Rich Goodwin in is his Pitt Special Bi-Plane who is one of the most

exciting aerobatic pilots in Europe. The Raven Display Formation team are creating a show with 5 RV

aerobatic planes giving a stunning formation display of all 5 planes together.



We are truly blessed to have some amazing internationally recognised Irish aerobatic pilots taking

part also. Gerry Humphreys in his self-built RV painted like a Frisian cow along with Dave Bruton an

award winning aerobatic pilot in an historic 1930’s Boeing Stearman Bi-Plane. Sligo based Andrew

Fenton will take to the skies in his amazing colourful Christen Eagle Bi-Plane having not being with us

for a number of years. And finally, the “Flying Dentist” Eddie Goggins will return in his beautiful CAP

aerobatic plane with an exciting and beautifully choreographed display from this award-winning

pilot.



Aside from the display aircraft we will have two special attendees, giving everyone the opportunity

to see up close the incredible Irish Coast Guard Helicopter and Garda Helicopter. It’s a rare

opportunity to see these up close and in action. A firm favourite with all our young attendees seeing

their heroes up close.



A new favourite among our attendees is our VIP experience. This gives you a seat in the grandstand

which has the best view of the air display, a private BBQ, the chance to mingle and talk with the

pilots and a beautiful programme with pilot profiles.



Finally, the air display is complimented with a family fun day taking place all day on the site. With

plenty of activities for both kids and parents alike, a wide choice of food stalls it makes for a full day

of fun and excitement with the air display finishing off a brilliant day out in Birr for everyone.



Birr Air Display takes place on Bank Holiday Monday 6th August with gates opening at 10am. General

admission tickets are €15 each which includes parking. Children under 12 have free admission. Our

VIP experience is priced at €40 each, there is a limited number of tickets for this and they are

available on www.birrairdisplay.com