Dry weather is having a 'detrimental & stressful effect on farming' - Cllr John Carroll

Speaking at this Weeks Monthly Council of the Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr. Carroll has Called on the Govt and Minister For Agriculture to Immediately Approve the Low-Cost Interest Loans to Farmers which was Announced in the Recent Budget.



The Farming Sector are Facing Significant Challenges in trying to Provide Fodder for their Animal Stock and many are Eating into their Winter Feedstocks which will Result in Huge Difficulties for Farmers as they face into the Winter Months with Little Feedstocks available.



Dairy Farmers are Currently Experiencing Significant Reductions in Milk Production and with the Recent Significant Cost Increase in Feedstuffs man Farmers are Facing Huge Financial Pressures.

Farmers are also having to Reduce their Dairy and Animal Herds as a Result of the Significant Grass and Fodder Shortage, and the Financial Return from the Meat Factories is very unsatisfactory.



Cllr. Carroll has Stated that a Struggling Agri Sector will have a Detrimental Impact on Local Towns and Villages which are Currently Struggling with greatly Reduced Incomes in Recent Times.



Cllr. Carroll is Extremely Concerned that Recent Government Reports stating that the Recent Govt Announcement in Providing Low-Cost Interest Loans to Farmers will not be Rolled out until the Fourth Quarter of this Year which will come too late for very many Farmers Struggling Due to the Current Dry Weather Spell which is adding to Significant Stress Levels for very many Farmers in Tipperary.



Cllr. Carroll has also called on all Oireachtas Members in Tipperary to make Urgent Contact with the Govt and Minister for Agriculture and to Seek Urgent Action by Govt to Address this Serious Issue.