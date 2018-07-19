Tipperary Libraries Summer Book Bus schedule is in full swing, with our bus rolling into five venues around the county every week. The bus is stocked full with an impressive selection of books for children from babies to aged 14. You can register on the book bus to participate in the exciting Summer Stars Reading Adventure if you cannot visit one of our twelve public libraries. Pick up your registration card from any of the five locations and be one of the many children to be presented with a Summer Stars Certificate in September. We are also giving out incentives along the way and its important to us that every child in these areas have the opportunity to get involved.

Our book stock is a mixed array of exhilarating and knowledge building books, to fulfil the needs of every child. Come on down and meet our friendly and eager staff. It is never too late to register for the Summer Stars, or to come along and exchange your books for new ones. We really look forward to saying hello and being of service to these five communities.

The schedule is as follows:

· Clogheen Community Centre: Every Tuesday, 10.30am – 12.30pm from 10th July -14th August

· Mullinahone Health Centre Car Park: Every Tuesday, 2.30pm – 4.30pm from 10th July -14th August

· Carrick On Suir – 27 Comeragh View: Every Thursday, 10.30am – 12.30pm from 12th July – 16th August

· Clonmel – Elm Park Community Centre: Every Thursday, 2pm – 4pm from 12th July to 16th of August

· Newport – Newport Community Centre: Every Wednesday 10.30am – 1pm & 2pm-4pm from 11th July to 15th August

Weather permitting we are hoping to run some events for the children over the summer. Dogs Trust Ireland visited the bus locations on the 10th and 12th of July much to the delight of the children. Next week we are running a ‘story sack storytime’, again weather permitting. Our storytime puppets are very much looking forward to breaking out of the sack to spend some quality time having fun with the children! This is a very interactive and enjoyable event. The schedule for storytime is:

· Clogheen – Tuesday 24th July @11.30am

· Mullinahone – Tuesday 24th July @ 3.00pm

· Newport – Wednesday 25th July @ 2.30pm

· Carrick On Suir – Thursday 26th July @ 11.00am

· Clonmel – Thursday 26th July @ 3.30pm

Membership is FREE and young children must be accompanied by an adult. If your child has special or additional reading needs please contact Ellen Kilmartin on 0761066100.

We are encouraging as many families as possible to bring their children along, to avail of this golden opportunity to keep their reading skills up over the summer. The benefits are huge and past experience highlights the enjoyment and fun the children have each year with our Summer Book Bus. It also provides an invaluable service to families who may not live in close proximity to one of our 12 libraries in Tipperary.

The book bus for Clonmel, Carrick On Suir have been supported by the South Tipperary Development Company and Newport by North Tipperary Leader Partnership through The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP). This is funded by the Irish Government and co-funded by the European Social Fund.