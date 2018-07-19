Ensure heavy loads and round bales are secured properly say Tipperary Gardai
Ensure bales and heavy loads are secured properly for safe transport
An Garda Síochána Tipperary are advising, in this busy season of agricultural activity, all those transporting round bales and other heavy loads of their obligation to ensure they are secured properly for safe transport.
They have stated that if the bale pictured had hit a pedestrian, cyclist or vehicle the only person who would be looking for “bale” would be the driver in court!!!
