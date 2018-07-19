Pieta House Roscrea founder Joan Freeman to run for Presidency

The founder of Pieta House in Roscrea - the first such suicide prevention centre of its kind outside Dublin in Ireland - has announced her intention to run as a candidate in the next Presidential Election.

Independent Senator Joan Freeman has written to a number of County Councils seeking their support for the Presidency. Ms Freeman believes a presidency which “prioritises the well-being of the nation, physically and mentally, is a presidency that delivers the best quality of life for Irish people here and abroad”.

Anyone interested in running for the presidency must be nominated by 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.

So far, Senator Gerard Craughwell, former Dragon's Den Sean Gallagher, and current incumbent Michael D. Higgins, have announced their candidacies. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has said it would back President Michael D Higgins for re-election, while Sinn Féin says it will also field a candidate.

Ms Freeman founded Pieta House in 2013, in Roscrea as a suicide and self-harm crisis centre. The centre provides a free, professional therapeutic service for people in distress.

In 2006, Pieta House opened its doors in Lucan, County Dublin. Their flagship fundraiser is the Darkness Into Light walk and run, which has grown into a national phenomenon, with hundreds of thousands of people taking part.

Pieta House also operates the Suicide Bereavement Counselling centres that had previously been operated by Console. Pietaalso offer a Suicide Bereavement Liaison Service and the Freecall 24/7 suicide helpline 1800 247 247.