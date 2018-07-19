Tipperary Gardai seize drugs in early morning operation
The drugs were seized under Operation Overwatch
An Garda Síochána in Tipperary are reporting an early drugs operation in Tipperary today.
Members of the Divisional Drugs Unit conduced an early operation this morning in Carrick on Suir under Operation Overwatch.
Cannabis herb worth €2800 & diazepam worth €340 was seized. One male was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.
