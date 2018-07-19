Tipperary Gardai seize drugs in early morning operation

Anne O'Grady

Reporter:

Anne O'Grady

The drugs were seized under Operation Overwatch

An Garda Síochána in Tipperary are reporting an early drugs operation in Tipperary today.

Members of the Divisional Drugs Unit conduced an early operation this morning in Carrick on Suir under Operation Overwatch.

Cannabis herb worth €2800 & diazepam worth €340 was seized. One male was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.