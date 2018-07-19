'Tipperary County Council whitewashes damning Local Authority Survey' - Mattie McGrath

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that Tipperary Council has engaged in an attempt to cover over the damning findings from a local authority survey conducted for 2018.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) published its survey results of ten local authorities including Dublin City, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, Fingal, South Dublin, Cork County, Limerick, Galway County, Kildare, Meath and Tipperary:

“If Tipperary County Council were as quick out of the blocks in getting the work done as they have been in covering over the areas that need urgent attention,we would be top of the league.

The Council refers to the fact that it manages approximately 5,500km of local and regional roads, at the same time as the grant allocation has reduced by 32% over the past few years.

I completely accept that and acknowledge that it is extremely difficult to manage resources when funding has been slashed by Fine Gael at central government level.

That being said, the Council makes no real mention of the fact that Tipperary came last in the overall satisfaction of the ten local authorities surveyed, managing just a 40% approval rate.

It also had the lowest satisfaction rate in the road safety category and the second lowest in its management of playground and parks.

It was also given the second lowest satisfaction rate for local amenities.

What is even more concerning to my mind is that NOAC found that when people in all ten areas were asked, is the local authority working to make the area safe, Tipperary scored only 42%. Again, this was the second lowest of all surveyed areas.

Tipperary also scored the second lowest when people were asked, has the local authority improved its provision of local services over the years.

The same result emerged when people were asked does the authority promote economic activity.

I think what will really disturb people however is the finding that, again, Tipperary County Council scored lowest of all ten areas when people were asked to agree with the statement, does your local authority makes a positive contribution to the quality of life in the area.

So the Council can attempt to focus on the challenges facing the roads issue, which we all know and accept are enormous. But it is absolutely clear from this survey that there are massive areas of concern in a whole host of other areas that also need to be addressed.

There is absolutely no reason why Tipperary should be coming last in the class across so many areas of public service and engagement,” concluded Deputy McGrath.