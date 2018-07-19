Kelly asks Minister to fund work on Solohead monument

Following requests from locals, Labour T.D. Alan Kelly met with the Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD and discussed the need for funding and associated works to be provided for the Soleaheadbeg monument in Solohead.



"The monument has been maintained for decades by the monuments committee and more recently a group of locals namely Oliver Coffey, Michael Ryan, Philly Murphy and Tim Ryan have done a huge amount of work on cleaning and preserving the monument.



"However, with the centenary of the ambush which signalled the begining of the war of independence coming up in January, I feel the Government should now provide funding to ensure that the monument is pristine and whatever associated works or rehabilitative works are needed are done in advance.



"The Minister acknowledged that and said she would look at my request urgently. I look forward to a positive reply. This is such an important monument and this will be such an important anniversary that we need to put in place these works asap", Mr. Kelly said.