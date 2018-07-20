Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill warns local farmers facing another fodder crisis

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has said that a new fodder crisis is brewing as a result of the warm and dry weather.

Deputy Cahill was commenting after asking a Priority Question to the Minister for Agriculture in the Dáil.

“Less than two months after the last crisis, farmers are now under severe financial, physical and mental health stress as they struggle to manage their fodder stocks.

“Fodder stocks have been running low for the past year, and as grass growth slows, the ability to replenish fodder stocks for the coming winter has also been diminished,” he said

“I am gravely concerned for farmers and their animals not only in the immediate period ahead, but over the coming six to nine months.

“There literally isn’t any fodder to be had in the country. I’ve asked the Minister to ensure that sufficient supports are now put in place to help farmers, but from his responses, I don’t feel that the Government is treating this issue with the urgency that it deserves,” he said.