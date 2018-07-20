Cllr Seamus Morris questions procedure used for Tipperary rent harmonisation

A number of Freedom of Information requests on the way Tipperary County Council has moved to harmonise rents in north and south Tipperary have been submitted to the council by Cllr Seamus Morris.

The decision has angered some councillors, especially in the north end of the county, with Cllr Morris storming out of the July meeting of the council in protest at the decision after he was told it was an executive function.

The Independent councillor has now asked for all supporting documents and correspondences on what clarification was sought and received that supports the council's statement that the making of a differential rents scheme was an executive function and that the part of the Act that relates to this in the Local Government Reform Act 2014 was not passed.

He also wants to know how many of the over 8,000 tenants have now had weekly rent increases between up to €10, between €10 and €20, €30 and €40, €40 and €50, over €50, and how many had rent decreases.

Cllr Morris also wants to know how many of these people people were informed of the rent increases and decreases within the three or four-week notice.

The council has advised that those in difficulty with the rises can contact MABS, and Cllr Morris has asked what is the process for hardship cases; how many people have applied for hardship cases; how many were successful and the average level of rent decrease allowed for the successful applicants.