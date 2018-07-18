Portlick, County Westmeath hosts fantastic Summer Camp for Thurles Beaver and Cub Scouts

Scouting has closed down for the summer, and reconvenes when the schools do. But the end of the season saw the high point of the year’s scouting schedule for our younger scouts, as we brought both the beavers and cubs to their summer camp at Portlick Scout Camp in Westmeath.

Portlick is a prime site for a scout camp. Situated on the shores of Lough Ree, it offers woodland, water, and big open spaces for tents and for games.

Arriving on Friday at teatime, we spent the evening pitching eleven tents to accommodate 38 young scouts, pausing just once for an evening meal of hot dogs and fruit. When we finally coralled all the young scouts into their tents for the night, the scout leaders patrolled until the last giggles died out and the last torch was quenched.

Saturday started early. Well over two hundred scouts from groups across the country were there, and the morning’s events included archery, tomahawk-throwing, piloting a simulated aircraft, and football. Our young scouts delighted in all of these and more, and after a break for lunch, the afternoon saw a challenging obstacle course in the woods, kayaking on the lake in Portlick bay, zip-lining, and a wonderful crate-stacking game where players on safety ropes build a tower, climb to the top…and get knocked off!

At the end of a packed day of outdoor activity, we fed our exhausted and hungry scouts with big plates of pasta and fresh fruit.

The weather was mixed, but mostly the rain stayed off until night. Curiously, the small scouts always handle bad weather better than adults anyway: they seem almost not to notice, and just keep going. It poured down several times during the night, but the tents held out and everyone made it to morning with no evacuations. Two of our new tents, huge canvas bell-shaped tents that look like yurts, proved very useful. Easy to pitch and easy to strike, they can take up to nine cubs and all their gear, “with room to play pass-the-ball!” as two boys laughed while doing just that. These tents were a great investment and we hope to get years of service out of them.

On Sunday we packed it all up, climbed onto the bus and left…but we had a last surprise up our sleeves, and stopped at Birr Castle en route. Here we gave the beavers and cubs a crack at the playground, and an open-air picnic lunch. An ice-cream treat for everyone, and it was back onto the bus for the last leg home.

Scouting is all about the outdoors, and after a weekend of sleeping and playing under the sky in all weathers, our beavers and cubs were suitably tired, red-cheeked and toss-haired as we gave them back to their rightful owners on Sunday evening. The weeks of preparation by scout leaders had all paid off with a happy close to the scouting year!

(From Thurles Cub Scouts and Beavers).