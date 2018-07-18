Mid Tipp Hillwalkers take the Leafy Loop in Durrow

Friday the 13th can be unlucky for some people they say, but 13th July 2018 was very lucky for the 38 walkers who enjoyed the evening walk to Durrow completing part of the Leafy Loop.

We started our walk by the river at Castle Durrow. We chatted as we walked through woodland, farmland and along the riverbank of the river Erkina. Durrow looked splendid in the evening sunshine. 23 of us were very well looked after as we enjoyed the hospitality of Dec’s Bar, Durrow.

Next Friday July 20th 2018 we are heading to Devils Bit. Meeting at Abbey Furniture Templemore at 645pm.

The Friday Evening Walks are low level walks, from May to September of 2 – 3 hrs duration, mostly on forest track. If you want to get out and about in the countryside, meet new people, and make new friends, just come along. We explore paths and trails off the beaten track and away from the hustle and bustle of everyday. We offer an easy introduction to off-road walking for anybody considering taking it up.

All we ask is that you come prepared with sturdy footwear, rain jacket, drink and snack. Everyone welcome, old friends and plenty of room for newcomers. The walks are very sociable and usually we end our Friday evening walk by heading for a cup of tea and sandwich.

We meet every Friday evening at Slievenamon Road car park in Thurles at 6.20pm and leave at 6.30pm sharp.

Walks are organised by Carmel Needham, Tina Bourke and Brid Ryan Bourke.

If anybody is planning a walk during the summer and would be willing to invite club members, please let Dan know and he can circulate details.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie or Facebook. For further information visit the website or Facebook or call

Dan Condren at 087 2273082 for any query re walks.