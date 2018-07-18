Tipperary cider firm Bulmers unveiled as exclusive sponsor of Cheltenham Gold Cup

Bulmers Irish Cider has been unveiled as the exclusive sponsor of the most prestigious Jump race in Europe, theCheltenham Gold Cup and as Presenting Partner of The FestivalTM, staged annually in March at Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park, Gloucestershire.

The four-year agreement between Bulmers Irish Cider and Jockey Club Racecourses will see the first Bulmers Cheltenham Gold Cupon Friday, 15 March 2019, the feature race on the final day of Jump racing's showpiece event.

In addition, the agreement, which will run until 2022, will also see Bulmers Irish Cider become the Presenting Partner across all four days of The FestivalTM, meaning The FestivalTM will be recognised in the Republic of Ireland as ‘The FestivalTM, presented by Bulmers’*.

Bulmers is known as Magners outside of the Republic of Ireland, including in the UK. Therefore, in the UK and the rest of the world, the showpiece race will become the ‘Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup’ and The FestivalTM will be referred to as ‘The FestivalTM, presented by Magners’.

The announcement represents the first major horse racing sponsorship by Bulmers, which is produced in Clonmel, County Tipperary and is part of C&C Group plc.

The partnership between Jockey Club Racecourses and Bulmers Irish Cider, celebrates the brand’s Irish heritage by associating with the leading British and Irish-attended event in the UK, attracting crowds of over 260,000 annually, and watched by millions of horse racing fans across the world, via TV and digital platforms.

The FestivalTM has broad and increasing appeal amongst Irish horse racing fans. Approximately one third of all tickets for the 2018 event were bought by Irish race-goers. The FestivalTM 2018 was another fruitful year for the Irish, with punters witnessing 17 Irish-trained winners during four days of competitive Jump racing.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup has a long and illustrious history and takes place at level weights over three and a quarter miles and 22 fences. Its victory roll features the finest staying chasers ever to grace the turf, including Arkle, Best Mate, Golden Miller, Kauto Star and Mill House. 2018 saw an epic renewal, with Native River seeing off the challenge of Might Bite in a thrilling championship contest.

Jason Ash, Chief Marketing Officer of C&C Group plc, said: “This sponsorship represents a milestone for us as it is our first major horse racing sponsorship. We’re truly excited to partner our premium cider brands of heritage and provenance with the most prestigious Jump race in Europe. We look forward to engaging consumers in a new way and bringing Bulmers and Magners 100% Irish cider to a new audience at this iconic sporting and social occasion.

“We see our partnership with The FestivalTM and the Bulmers Cheltenham Gold Cup as a perfect fit and we look forward to working with The Jockey Club over the next four years.”

Ian Renton, Cheltenham and South West Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “To work with Bulmers and Magners over the next four years is something our whole team is hugely looking forward to. I believe this partnership with a well-loved brand like Bulmers will provide a big opportunity for both parties.

“In the build-up to The FestivalTM each year, a third of the tickets purchased are by Irish attendees, so we’re delighted to be working alongside a partner with such a strong Irish heritage.

“As well as looking forward to staging the first Bulmers Cheltenham Gold Cup, 2019 will be the first time The FestivalTM has had a Presenting Partner to promote the whole event to an even wider audience.”