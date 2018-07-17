Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Cashel teenager

The Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who is originally from Spafield in Cashel.

17 year-old Tommy Fitzgerald, who has been living in Co. Louth, was last seen in Drogheda on July 1st.

He is described as being six feet-tall, of thin build and with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, a blue t-shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

Gardaí say that Tommy Fitzgerald may frequent Cashel and the Rathfarnham area of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200 or any Garda Station.