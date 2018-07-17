New Clár funding for First Responders - Ahearn

Fine Gael Candidate Garret Ahearn has said that a new round of the Clár Programme will make funding available for first responder organisations in Tipperary.

This is part of a €1.2 million allocation of funding announced this week by Michael Ring T.D., Minister for Rural and Community Development.

Speaking about the purpose of the funds Mr Ahearn said: “The latest round of the Clár Programme will support First Responders who provide an excellent service in rural areas often under very difficult circumstances.

“Tipperary has been allocated €67,746 for first responder organisations. One of the groups to benefit include the Irish Red Cross in Tipperary Town who have received €50,000 for a new 4 Panel Van-Based Ambulance & Rescue Boat. I'm delighted to have played a key role along with Cllrs Mary Hanna Hourigan, John Crosse & Michael Fitzgerald in securing this money. This is the first of a number of commitments I have made to make sure Tipperary Town is represented better.”

“This builds on the funding of €1.2m provided by Government last year to 44 organisations for projects ranging from defibrillators for small community organisations to a significant level of support to Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) a voluntary GP led national scheme of emergency first response and the provision of 6 First Response Vehicles for Mountain Rescue Teams all over Ireland.

“The Clár Programme forms a significant part of Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Rural Development which was launched in January 2017.

“Since 2016, the Programme has provided funding to over 1,000 projects in rural areas across the country.

“The Clár programme, which had been closed for new applications by Fianna Fáil in 2009, is hugely important to rural communities. Thanks to our recovering economy, not only have we been able to reopen the Clár Programme, but we are continuing to build on it. Just recently funding was allocated for new safety measures for community groups and schools, and also for new play areas in Tipperary.

“Through the Clár Programme and other supports under the Action Plan of Rural Development, such as the Rural Recreation programme and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Fine Gael will continue working hard to support the economic and social development of communities in rural Ireland.”