Roscrea Horse & Pony Racing Festival

It's back, the date is set and we are ready for another brilliant day at the Roscrea Horse and Pony Racing with a day for the family also.

This year the date for your diary is next Sunday, the 22nd of July. All the Donkey Derby jocks are in training, big profile names, so keep your eyes open for breaking news on our facebook page.

Next Sunday, we'll be in the thick of it all. Our racers and jockeys are under starters' orders and they’re off!

Don't miss out on what promises to be a whopper of a day. July 22nd will see the best jockey in this town, who will go down in the history books as one of the all time greats, the best person to ride one of the hardest mountain donkeys who ever wore a saddle. Last year it was Feehan who was crowned champion, this year who will it be? All jockeys will be interviewed this year and put up on our facebook page.

Events on the day will include:

Pony Racing

Donkey Derby Race

Dog Show

Bouncing Castles

Family Friendly Entertainment

Face Painting

Mouse Race

Big one here will be the Dog Show for your pets! The Dog Show will contain the following:

1 - Child handling class.

2 - Best groomed dog.

3 - Puppy class.

4 - Small dog.

5 - Medium dog.

6 - Large dog.

7 - Adult handling.

8 - Fancy dress dog.

9 - Dog with the Waggiest tale.

10 - Rescue dog.

11 - Dog the judge would like to take home.

The Pony Racing committee is glad to see that the €1,000 donation to the disabled swing has helped in getting this project over the line. This is all down to the support of the general public and local businesses in Roscrea. Thank you all for the continuous support to our big day

Call Shane Lee on 086 329 6667 for more information. Email roscreafestival@gmail.com