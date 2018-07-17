Age Friendly Roscrea - 'Insights into Dementia' programme for August & September

As part of Roscrea’s Dementia Action Campaign, Age Friendly Roscrea will host ‘the Alzheimer Ireland six week training programme'

This practical and informal programme is designed for family carers and will have limited places, so early booking is essential as there is much interest.

Further information and application forms from Anne Keevey at 050522550/ Christine Carr at ASI at 01 207384 or email Christine.carr@alzheimer.ie

Application can also be made online.

The programme, entitled “Insights into Dementia” is aimed at informing and empowering Family Carers, and entails positive and practical training for family carers of loved ones with dementia.

Topics covered:

• What is dementia?

• Changing Relationships

• Communication and responding to changes in behaviour

• Nutrition, eating well and engaging in life activities

•Personal care and safety at home

•Accessing information and looking after the carer. Location: The Courthouse, Gaol Road, Roscrea, Co Tipperary. Tuesdays: 7–9.30pm

Aug 28/Sept 4,11,18,25th and October 2nd. For more information, see www.alzheimer.ie