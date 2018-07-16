Breaking: Lough Derg RNLI come to the aid of cruiser with two people on board

Lough Derg RNLI has come to the assistance of a 30-foot cruiser that ran into difficulties this afternoon due to electrical failure.

The cruiser, with two people on board, was deep inside Youghal Bay, and had dropped anchor to prevent in being moved around in the Force 4 / 5 winds and frequent rain squalls.

The Lifeboat launched at 2.10pm with helm Eleanor Hooker, Ger Egan and Edel Knight on board.

The lifeboat located the casualty vessel at 2.20pm and found both adults on board to be safe and unharmed wearing their lifejackets, they had dropped anchor to prevent drift.

One of RNLI volunteers, a marine engineer, found that the vessel had an electrical fault and prepared the cruiser for tow.

He weighed anchor and the lifeboat took the cruiser under tow to Garrykennedy Harbour, where, at 3.10pm, it was safely tied alongside.

Ger Egan, volunteer helm at Lough Derg RNLI, said: "Given the changeable conditions on the lake today, the skipper did the correct thing to drop anchor and immediately call for help."