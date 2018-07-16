Thurles Garda Station - Crime Round up

Thurles Crime Round-Up: a male was arrested for possession of drugs for sale and supply to the value of €400.

A theft occurred on Monday 9th July 2018 at a school in Templemore. Any information to Gardaí at Templemore.

On Tuesday 10th July 2018 an incident of trespassing occurred at a premises in Littleton. Any information to Gardaí at Thurles Garda Station (0504 25100).

With the good weather people are out and about walking, enjoying parks and walking trails. Please lock up your car. Secure all property safely and out of sight, preferably in the boot of the vehicle. Report any suspicious activities to Gardai.