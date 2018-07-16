Tipperary volunteerism is showcased at Nenagh fair

Over 40 volunteer-involving organisations came together at Nenagh’s Scouts Hall to showcase at the inaugural Tipperary Volunteering Fair.

Organisations had an opportunity to highlight the work they do, network with other organisations and meet some new potential volunteers.

The event was a collaborative initiative between North Tipperary Leader Partnership, Tipperary Volunteer Centre and Tipperary Public Participation Network with guest speakers including Volunteer of the Year Sr Patricia Wall.

The aim of the day was to promote and celebrate volunteerism in the county and show the community the fantastic work that is being done locally by volunteers.

Derek Fanning, manager of Tipperary Volunteer Centre said: “Despite the weather being extremely hot, people from all over Tipperary came to support the event. It really shows that the sense of community spirit is alive and well in Tipperary. So many community groups and depend on volunteers to maintain their services the benefits of which have such a widespread impact from tackling social isolation to promoting inclusion and well -being locally.”

He said that the day was also a great opportunity for in Tipperary Volunteer Centre to inform the community that it had expanded our services into North Tipperary with offices in Nenagh and Roscrea.

“We would urge those who are interested in volunteering or groups wishing to involve volunteers to get in touch with Sara the centre’s volunteering development officer,” he said.

For more information on how to get involved in your local community contact the Tipperary Volunteer Centre at 062-64775 or info@volunteertipperary.ie.or contact Sara on 086-0481743 or sara@volunteertipperary.ie