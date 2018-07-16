Cashel & Emly Diocesan changes and appointments 2018

Transfers and Appointments 2018

The Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, Dr Kieran O’Reilly has made the following clerical appointments in the Archdiocese:

Very Rev. John McGrath, P.P. Mullinahone, to be A.P. Cashel & Rosegreen, resident in Rosegreen

Rt. Rev. Mgr. Christy O’Dwyer, P.P., V.G., Cashel & Rosegreen to be A.P. Templetuohy & Moyne, resident in Moyne and continuing as Vicar General of the Archdiocese

Very Rev. John Beatty, P.P. Anacarty & Donohill, to be A.P. Tipperary Town

Very Rev. Edmond V. O’Rahelly, P.P., Ballina & Boher to be A.P. Ballina & Boher

Very Rev. Liam Holmes, PP, Knockaney & Patrickswell to retire

Very Rev. James Kennedy, Adm. Templetuohy & Moyne, to be P.P. Anacarty & Donohil

Rev. Fr. Enda Brady, C.C., Cashel & Rosegreen to be P. P. Cashel & Rosegreen

Rev. Fr. Thomas Lanigan-Ryan, C.C., Tipperary Town to be P.P. Ballina & Boher

Rev. Fr. Edward Cleary, C.C., Hospital & Herbertstown to be P.P. Knockaney & Patrickswell.

Rev. Fr Daniel O’Gorman, C.C., Killenaule & Moyglass to be P.P. Mullinahone

The Appointments take effect from Saturday 18th August 2018