On Sunday 8th of July, the Annual International Miss Macra Tractor Run took place in aid of the international Miss Macra festival and South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Members of Devils Bit Macra stopped by to Simon’s Bar before the start of the run. They are pictured with their bikes as they were out training for the Malin to Mizen Head sponsored cycle from 6th to 10th of August.

A BBQ with burgers and sausages provided by Joe Hammersley’s Butchers, Clonoulty, awaited those who partook in the tractor run on their return to Simon’s Bar.

A presentation will be made to South Tipperary Hospice Movement following further fundraising at the festival’s ‘Charity Night’ in Coffey’s of Stouke on Friday, 3rd of August with all door proceeds being donated to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Huge thank you to everyone who came out on the day, especially members of Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club for their continued support.