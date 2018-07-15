Tipperary deaths, Sunday 15th July

The late John (Jack) Loughnane

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Loughnane of Butler Avenue, Thurles. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the wonderful care of the Staff of Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his sisters Geraldine (Brady, Celbridge), Breda (English, Enniscorthy) and Angie (Aveyard, Oxford), nieces, nephews, brother in law Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday 18th July from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles, at 7:30pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Monica Wade (née Lonergan)

The death has occurred of Monica Wade (née Lonergan) of Hills Lot and formerly of Ballinahinch, Cashel/Fethard. Passed away on 13th July unexpectedly at home. Monica, beloved wife of the late Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sandra and Valerie, son-in-law Christopher, grandchildren Isabella and Evan, brothers Patrick and William, sister Joy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, for requiem mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

The late Keith Morris

The death has occurred of Keith Morris of 19 The Willows, Thurles/Liscannor, Clare. Paased away on 14th July in the wonderful care of his doctors, nurses and carers. Predeceased by his son Domnic Joseph, will be sadly missed by his loving and caring wife Ann, cousin, relatives and friends. Funeral mass in The Oratory of Sue Ryder Home, Holycross, on Tuesday 17th July at 11am, followed by burial in Holycross Abbey Cemetery at 1pm.

The late Bridie Gaffney (née Farrell)

The death has occurred of Bridie Gaffney (née Farrell) of 11 Cnoc Mhuire, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Kevin. Deeply regretted by her sons Kevin, John, Ger and Peter, daughters Mary and Veronica, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence (E53 XV34) on Monday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Tuesday at 11:15am, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for funeral mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Niall Dunne

The death has occurred of Niall Dunne of Thurlesbeg, Boherlahan, Cashel. Passed away suddenly on 13th July at University Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by his loving family, Eleanor, son Richard, daughter Joanne, mother Maisie, brothers Richard and Brendan, sisters Carol and Yvonne, uncle John, aunt Breda, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence this Monday (July 16th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, for requiem mass on Tuesday at 11:30am, followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning, please.



