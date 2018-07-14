Breaking: Holycross all set to welcome thousands to Cut Loose tomorrow

After weeks of preparations, the scene is all set for the annual country music festival.

Holycross GAA field is the place to be tomorrow from 12 noon when the annual country music festival, Cut Loose is expected to see more than 10,000 people coming to the biggest and best such event in the country.

Weeks and weeks of planning, preparation and hard work has all come together to set the scene for one of the biggest festivals in Munster with all the top names in the country music business coming to play the event. Headlined by Nathan Carter, also taking to the stage in the company of the Conquerors, will be Louise Morrissey, Michael English, Cliona Hagan, Derek Ryan and Jimmy Buckley.

Gates open at 12 noon with the music running non-stop from 1:00-7:00pm. The huge dance floor has been constructed by a team of experts and the picnic areas, bars, food sections and free car parking, has all been taken care of in readiness for the event. There will also be tea/coffees/ refreshments/ ice cream, merchandising and much much more in Holycross GAA field.

The massive dance floor is ready for those dancin' shoes.

Tickets can be purchased at the gates tomorrow - children are free of charge in the company of adults. The big matches will also be live for those who wish to keep up to date with all the sport on a huge Sunday.

So do come along and experience the unique atmosphere which is the Cut Loose Festival in Holycross. Don't forget your dancin' shoes now!!