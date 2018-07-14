Tipperary deaths, Saturday 14th July

The late Nicholas Kennedy

The death has occurred of Nicholas Kennedy of Powerstown Road, Clonmel. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Paul, daughters Siobhan and Sharon, grandchildren Claire, Nicholas, Rebecca, Aoife and Sean, sons-in-law Richard and William, daughter-in-law Liz, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem mass at 1pm on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Kenny Slevin

The death has occurred of Kenny Slevin of Lismackin, Roscrea, Tipperary. Formerly of Aglish, Roscrea, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Predeased by his brothers Tony, Damien and sister Annette. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Hazel and Ross, his brothers Ronnie and Harry, sister Kiely, brother-in-law Wilsie, sisters-in-law Ena, Julie, Mary and Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Saturday in St. Patrick's Church, Couraguneen, Roscrea, from 4-6pm followed by rosary at 6pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am and burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis, Co. Clare. House private on Sunday.

The late Ned Ryan

The death has occurred of Ned Ryan of Clonganhue, Cappawhite, Tipperary/Limerick. Passed away on July 12th (unexpectedly). Predeceased by his baby sister Joanne. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jane, sons Eamonn and Conor, daughters Rachel and Sarah, parents Con and Josie, brothers Mick and Noel, sister Maura, father-in-law Peter, mother-in-law Sally, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence Sunday at 4pm with removal at 7:30pm to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem mass on Monday at 11:30am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Mary Kelly (née McKenna)

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née McKenna) of Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband PJ and brother Tony. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her sisters Eileen, Madeleine, Patsy and Catherine, brother Terry, step-daughter Margaret, step-sons David, Brendan and Denis, brothers-in-law Klaus, Tom and Paul, sister-in-law Anita, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Saturday 14th July from 4-6pm. Cremation ceremony on Sunday 15th July in Shannon Crematorium, Co Clare, at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Suir Haven, Thurles.

The late Mary Hogan

The death has occurred of Mary Hogan of Longstone, Cullen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her sisters Anne Power-Gill and Una McGrath, brothers Pat and Bill Power, niece Christine, nephews Anthony, James, Edward, Alan and Joseph, brother-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Saturday from 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12:30pm and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.