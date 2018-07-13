Tipperary support sought for Milford Hospice Harvest Fair

Milford Care Centre has invited the communities of Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary to attend this year’s Harvest Fair, on Sunday, September 2nd at the University of Limerick, marking the 33rd year of this popular charity fundraiser.

The event attracts huge public support and the proceeds will be used to support their new and enhanced state-of-the-art hospice facility for patients and their families throughout the Region.

Milford Hospice Chief Executive, Pat Quinlan has urged the public of all ages to attend the Harvest Fair on Sunday, September 2nd at the University of Limerick.

The services provided by Milford are very much person centred and the their aim at all times is to deliver services of the highest quality from across the Mid-West Region.

Their new Hospice In-patient Unit opened earlier this year and as a result of being configured entirely for all single patient occupancy, has resulted in improved levels of privacy and dignity for all patients and their families.

Fundraising pivotal

With increasing occupancy levels, fundraising activities such as the Harvest Fair proceeds play a pivotal role in supporting the continuation and development of much needed specialist hospice services.

Full details of the Milford Hospice Harvest Fair programme will be announced shortly, but key elements of this year’s event will see the Fancy Goods Stall, Book Stall and the Toy Stall, while patrons can also enjoy perennial favourites such as the Wheel of Fortune, Childrens’ Fun Activities, Food Court, Vintage Car Display and live music.

Fundraising Department, Milford Care Centre, Castletroy Limerick. Telephone 061 485859 and email fundraising@milfordcc.ie