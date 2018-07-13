'At the Heart Botanical' exhibition in Co. Laois by Roscrea artist, Mary Dillon

The Laois Arthouse Gallery, Stradbally, Co Laois welcomes the exhibition by Tipperary based artist Mary Dillon who specialises in botanical artwork.

The exhibition 'At the Heart – Botanical' was officially opened on Friday 6th July at 4pm. Laois fashion designer Heidi Higgins officially launched the exhibition.

Roscrea based botanical artist, Mary Dillon, was being watched very closely by participants on the botanical painting course led by the artist, (pictured above) as they observed her drawing and delicate brush strokes at Laois Arthouse.

Mary Dillon's exhibition 'At the Heart - Botanical' runs until July 25th, at Laois Arthouse Gallery, Stradbally, Co. Laois.

The exhibition also included work created by participants on a botanical painting course led by artist Mary Dillon at the Arthouse, which ran from 2nd to the 6th July.

In the exhibition Mary takes up the challenge, breathing life, movement, heart and soul into her intricate plant portraits. Mary is a contemporary artist who pushes the boundaries of botanical art in new and exciting ways.

Mary is an award-winning botanical artist who exhibits her work internationally, most recently in Madrid where her work features on the cover of Tulipa Tulipae, a publication by Real Botanico Jardin, Madrid. Mary recently received the Anne Marie Carney Award and the Jean Emmons People’s Choice award at the ASBA (American Society of Botanical Artists) exhibition in San Francisco. She has been awarded Gold Medals and Best in Show in Botanical and Floral Art at Bloom, Dublin. Mary has recently joined the teaching team at the Chelsea School of Botanical Art in London. She finds teaching botanical art the perfect opportunity to bring together her three passions of painting, plants and working with people.

Botanical art challenges us to capture in a painting the essence of a plant, its beauty, frailty, strength and intimacy and to do so in a truthful way.

The course offered a wonderful opportunity to the 11 artists participating, many who are travelling from different parts of the country and even from the United States of America to take part. We look forward to seeing the inspired work from the course attendees as well as Mary’s own work. Visit the Arthouse to view the wonderful work as it will be on display until the 25th of July.

Opening times: Tues and Thurs 1pm-5.00pm & 5.30pm-8pm, Sat: 10am-1pm

(Except on Bank Holidays) entry through library to front of the building,

Wed and Fri 1pm-4pm (entry through the Laois Arthouse) For more details contact T: 057 8664033/13 E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie