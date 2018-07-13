General Liam Lynch Commemoration showcases a unique piece of memorabilia

Pictured is a unique piece of memorabilia. A paper cup given out at the unveiling of the General Liam Lynch Monument on the Knockmealdown Mountain on April 7th 1935.

The monument is in itself a unique and beautiful piece of architecture, a fitting tribute to Liam Lynch.

The cup was given to us by local Cahir historian Paul Buckley.

General Liam Lynch was an officer in the Irish Republican Army during the Irish War of Independence and the commanding general of the Irish Republican Army during the Irish Civil War.

On 10 April 1923, a National Army unit was seen approaching Lynch's secret headquarters in the Knockmealdown Mountains. Lynch was carrying important papers that he knew had to not fall into enemy hands, so he and his six comrades began a strategic retreat. To their shock, they ran into another unit of 50 soldiers approaching from the opposite side. Lynch was hit by rifle fire from the road at the foot of the hill. Knowing the value of the papers they carried, he ordered his men to leave him behind.

When the soldiers finally reached Lynch, they initially believed him to be Éamon de Valera, but he informed them – "I am Liam Lynch, Chief-of-Staff of the Irish Republican Army. Get me a priest and doctor, I'm dying."

He was carried on an improvised stretcher manufactured from guns to "Nugents" pub in Newcastle, at the foot of the mountains. He was later brought to the hospital in Clonmel and died that evening at 8 p.m. Lynch was laid to rest two days later at Kilcrumper Cemetery, near Fermoy, County Cork.

We would love to know more about the origin of the cup; who designed, produced and funded this beautiful keepsake and indeed if anyone else has one.

We would also love to hear of any other memorabilia on General Liam Lynch or any of our other heros who sacrificed so much for Irish Freedom.

If anyone has any information please contact Ciara Mc Cormack, secretary of the South Tipperary Commemoration Committee 089 4187584.

The annual General Liam Lynch Commemoration will take place at the monument on the Knockmealdown Mountain, Goatenbridge, on Sunday 15th July at 2.30pm.

All are welcome!