Disqualified driver took sister on sight-seeing drive of Glen of Aherlow

A disqualified driver who took his sister on a sightseeing drive of the Glen of Aherlow, when she was home from abroad, has avoided being sent to jail.

Cashel District Court’s recent sitting heard evidence in a case against Patrick Condon, 27 Emmet Street, Fermoy, Co Cork. He was charged with driving without insurance and driving without tax.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court that on June 6 last, at Barrack Street, Cahir, Condon was stopped by a garda while driving.

He had no driving licence because he was disqualified from driving. He was arrested and taken to Cahir Garda Station. The car was seized.

Condon, the court heard, had 18 previous convictions, including two for not having insurance, dating back to 2002 and 2003.

He was banned from driving for two years in January 2017 when convicted of dangerous driving in Donegal.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client’s sister was living abroad and was visiting home. He made a “foolish decision” to take her to the Glen of Aherlow as she can’t drive. He did cooperate with the gardaí.

Mr Morrissey explained that the Donegal conviction arose of an incident where his client had fallen asleep at the wheel and prior to that he had no such convictions. His last conviction of any kind was ten years ago.

Condon, the solicitor said, is 43 years old and on disability since he had a brain hemorrhage many years ago.

He asked the court to give his client an opportunity and not impose a custodial sentence.

His client was apologetic and knew he would not be on the road for a very, very long time.

Judge Brian O’Shea told Condon that being disqualified was an aggravating factor in this case.

But for the fact the previous driving without insurance convictions were “antiquated” the defendant “would be going straight to prison.” He imposed a three month prison sentence for driving without insurance but suspended it for 12 months.

Condon was also disqualified from driving for four years.