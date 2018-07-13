Thurles man found with heroin is 'not an habitual drug user'

A man who was twice found in possession of heroin in Thurles, is not a heroin addict, heard a sitting of Thurles District Court.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Garda Jennifer Skelly carried out a search of the home address of David Greene, at 25 Gortataggart, Templemore road, Thurles, on March 6, 2017. During the course of the search, Garda Skelly recovered €40 of heroin.

Mr Greene was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

Separately, Garda Robert O’Donovan observed Mr Greene at the Railway Car Park, Abbey Road, Thurles, on May 16, 2017. The lights were on in the car, and Mr Greene had “some kind of smoking pipe,” said a Court Sergeant. There were a number of tinfoil wraps present, and Mr Greene signed the Garda’s notebook to the effect that it was his tinfoil wrap that contained heroin. Mr Greene was charged with unlawful possession of drugs. He has 13 previous convictions, but none for drugs.

Solicitor Brian Hughes said his client did not run away from the scene. Greene was “co-operative” and it’s an “unusual” case in that Greene has no previous convictions for drugs. “Here is now, in possession of heroin,” said Mr Hughes.

Mr Greene’s partner had been a heroin addict, but “he himself is not.” “He’s not an habitual drug user,” added Mr Hughes.

“He has been in gainful employment. He does not take heroin. He is not an addict of any description.” Mr Greene has accepted responsibility for the incident, added Mr Hughes.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to September 25 next for a probation report.