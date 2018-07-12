Refurbishment of Market Square, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Notice is hereby given that the proposed refurbishment of the Market Square, in Roscrea has been the subject of an Appropriate Assessment screening in accordance with Article 6(3) of the EU Habitats Directive (Directive 92/43/EEC) and the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended.

The Appropriate Assessment screening concluded that the proposed development would not be likely to give rise to significant or indeterminate impacts on any Natura 2000 site.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development would be situated, may be made in writing to the Acting District Administrator, Tipperary County Council, Templemore-Thurles Municipal District, District Offices, Castle Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary to be received no later than 4.30pm on the 20th of July 2018.